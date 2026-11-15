Français fr Environ 5000 enfants naissent prématurément en Suisse chaque année Original Read more: Environ 5000 enfants naissent prématurément en Suisse chaque a

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Every year in Switzerland, some 5,000 babies are born before the 37th week of pregnancy. On Sunday, to mark World Prematurity Day, hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland and voluntary support groups are organising awareness-raising events. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: World Prematurity Day: various events planned in Switzerland This content was published on November 15, 2026 - 11:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) shows 4,920 babies were born prematurely in Switzerland in 2023. This accounts for around 6% of all births, according to the Swiss Paediatric Society.

On Sunday, the neonatal unit at Lausanne University Hospital will be offering free workshops, with no registration required, at its maternity ward. The public can learn about developmental care and visit the“baby rescue” neonatal ambulance. The hospital is also organising a non-competitive run to support families and healthcare teams.

Valais Hospital is also organising a charity run and information stands staffed by healthcare professionals and volunteers. Geneva University Hospitals is meanwhile planning a public programme on Tuesday, including a demonstration of a fully equipped incubator and a series of workshops.

Parents of premature babies can also get support from volunteers who have been through similar experiences. In French-speaking Switzerland, the“Né Trop Tôt” (“Born too early”) association runs drop-in sessions and visits at neonatal units or in areas dedicated to families. It has branches in hospitals in Lausanne, Neuchâtel, Fribourg and Geneva and offers personalised support, as the difficulties faced by the families concerned often extend well beyond their stay in hospital.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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