Deutsch de 87 Prozent weniger CO2 auf elektrischen Baustellen Original Read more: 87 Prozent weniger CO2 auf elektrischen Baust

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Electric construction machinery can significantly reduce CO2 emissions on urban building sites. This is shown by a study carried out by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) in Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss study: electric machinery produces 87% fewer emissions This content was published on November 15, 2026 - 13:37 1 minute Keystone-SDA

According to the study, a construction site in Basel using electric construction machinery produced around 87% less CO2 during operation than a comparable site using diesel machinery. Instead of 3,855 kilograms, only 490 kilograms of CO2 were emitted.

Over a two-year period, the HSLU investigated how construction sites in cities could be electrified. To this end, as many electric machines and vehicles as possible were used in 2025 at three pilot sites in Zurich, Basel and Lucerne.

The projects covered both building construction and civil engineering.

In Basel, two identical recycling collection points were set up, one powered by diesel engines and the other by electricity.

The savings were also considerable in Lucerne. According to calculations, CO2 emissions fell by around 83% during the barrier-free refurbishment of a bus stop for rail replacement buses directly in front of the station.

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