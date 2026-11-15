MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced a partnership with DP World, which becomes the first strategic partner of the recently launched self-driving logistics joint venture, SHIFFT.

Established in collaboration with Oxa, a global autonomous vehicle technology company, the venture forms part of the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation Programme.

It aims to harness the latest future technologies and advanced applications across service and logistics sectors, reinforcing Dubai's leadership as a global hub for developing and delivering best-in-class smart, autonomous logistics services and solutions.

The partnership between Dubai Future Foundation and DP World will accelerate the development and deployment of the next generation of autonomous logistics solutions across ports, terminals, industrial zones and DP World facilities, beginning at Jebel Ali Port, with the potential to expand these solutions across the Group's network of more than 60 ports and terminals worldwide.

The work will focus on a range of logistics solutions, including vehicle integration, autonomous driving capabilities, safety and assurance frameworks, fleet management and orchestration, traffic management and routing, operations in complex mixed-use environments, digital twin capabilities, situational intelligence systems and operational performance optimisation.

SHIFFT will develop integrated solutions designed to operate within DP World's current and future technology environments. DP World operates more than 900 vehicles at Jebel Ali Port for inter-terminal container movement and shuttling cargo between quay cranes, yard stacks and terminal gates – and thousands globally across more than 60 ports and terminals.

It views the transition to autonomous operations as a key component of its long-term operating strategy.

Khalifa Al Qama, chief of research, development and innovation at DFF, said:“The selection of DP World as the first strategic partner of SHIFFT marks an important step in developing and implementing autonomous logistics solutions from Dubai.

“This collaboration brings together world-leading operational expertise and advanced technologies to develop practical solutions that can be deployed and scaled globally.”

Ibrahim Al Najjar, SVP – information technology at DP World GCC, said:“For our customers and partners, autonomous technology translates into more predictable, resilient supply chains that keep cargo moving reliably and at speed.

“It also creates opportunities for our people to build future-ready skills, while strengthening Dubai's competitiveness as a destination for trade and investment. By co-developing these technologies here, around real operational needs, we are setting new benchmarks that will benefit the wider industry.”

Paul Newman, founder and CEO of Oxa, said:“This collaboration aims to transform industrial vehicles into an intelligent, autonomous digital workforce capable of operating efficiently in complex, mixed-use environments.

“By working with DP World, SHIFFT is helping to elevate operational fleet performance and strengthen the long-term resilience of supply chains.”

This step reflects the shared vision of Dubai Future Foundation and DP World to develop advanced technology solutions that support the future of the global logistics sector and provide a practical model for developing and operating more advanced ports and terminals around the world.

SHIFFT focuses on creating knowledge-, experimentation- and testing-led solutions for the most important emerging opportunities and technologies locally and globally, while increasing the productivity of existing sectors, services and fields by providing new pathways that enhance their economic value.

Main image: Khalifa Al Qama (left), chief of research, development and innovation at DFF, and Ibrahim Al Najjar, SVP – information technology at DP World GCC