MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) CoreWeave, a provider of cloud computing for AI, has announced a multi-year agreement with Wayve, a developer of embodied intelligence building the AI Driver for autonomous vehicles.

Wayve will train its foundation models on CoreWeave Cloud with Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, expanding its AI infrastructure for training, evaluation, and simulation. Wayve began using Weights & Biases and has now scaled into leveraging CoreWeave Cloud.

Wayve's AI Driver is becoming the driving intelligence layer the automotive industry is choosing to build on, from personally-owned cars to robotaxis. It learns to drive from real-world data collected in more than 70 countries, which makes it a frontier training workload with physics and safety attached.

Models of that kind demand purpose-built cloud solutions, with reliability across long training runs and enough observability to prove one version is better than the last and validate safety at scale.

Silvius Rus, SVP of engineering at Wayve, says:“Our AI Driver gets better by running this data flywheel: gathering real-world driving experience, training on it, evaluating it, and deploying only what outperforms what is already on the road.

“Being able to access CoreWeave's AI cloud, purpose-built for workloads like ours, helps accelerate the commercial deployment of our AI Driver.”

Gavin Jackson, VP of international at CoreWeave, says:“This agreement brings one of the most demanding physical AI programs in the world onto a platform purpose-built for it.

“As AI moves from the screen into the physical world, the companies leading that shift need training, evaluation, and simulation infrastructure designed to work together from the start.”

CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in inference and training, its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX three times in a row, and its number-one ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 and Kimi K2.7 Code in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.