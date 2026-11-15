MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Invictus Investment Company, a UAE-based holding company specialised in agro-food commodities across the Middle East and Africa, has announced that its subsidiary Merec Industries is building the first pasta manufacturing plant in the northern region of Mozambique, in Nacala.

Once the plant is complete, Merec will be the only company in Mozambique with pasta manufacturing facilities in all three regions of the country: the north, central and south.

Together with the expansion of its Machava industrial facility in the south, the new plant will take Merec's total pasta production capacity beyond Mozambique's national demand, enabling the country to meet its pasta demand from local production and export the surplus. Nacala is home to a deep-water port and is the gateway to the Nacala Logistics Corridor, which links Mozambique to Malawi and Zambia.

The Governor of Nampula Province, His Excellency Eduardo Abdula, visited Merec's facilities to view construction progress and learn more about the developments of this investment.

The plant will significantly expand Mozambique's pasta production capacity and bring production closer to consumers in the north, while increasing the availability of high-quality fortified pasta in line with the country's national food fortification requirements.

It will also create direct and indirect jobs, develop local skills and involve businesses across the value chain, from production and logistics to distribution and sales.

Merec's operating performance has improved significantly since it joined Invictus Investment in January 2025, prompting a more ambitious growth strategy to expand it beyond its core operations into new food categories in Mozambique and across the wider Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

In October 2026, Invictus Investment and Helios Investment Partners announced that Helios Fund V had entered into an agreement to acquire up to a 49 percent interest in Merec's holding company, with Invictus Investment remaining the majority shareholder. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Merec and Invictus Investment also signed cooperation agreements with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, at the Lusophone Africa Investment Forum in Cabo Verde last month, to advance agribusiness in Mozambique and across Africa.

Commenting on the announcement, Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment, said:“Completing Merec's pasta manufacturing footprint across Mozambique brings production closer to consumers and provides the local capacity needed to build a more resilient food business.

“This investment is part of our wider approach to growth, which involves taking majority positions in strong businesses, investing in their expansion and bringing in partners who can help take them further. Our ambition is to develop Merec into a regional food platform for Southern Africa, and this plant is an important part of the foundation for that.”

Eng. Luís Aveleira, executive board member at Merec, added:“Today, pasta is part of the basic food basket of Mozambicans. Through this investment, we want to help ensure that Mozambique has the capacity to meet the needs of its own market, reducing its dependence on imported products.

“With industrial facilities in the north, central and south regions, we are strengthening our ability to supply the national market and contributing to the country's objectives of promoting local production and import substitution.

“Beyond ensuring the supply of the domestic market, we also aim to build the capacity to generate production surpluses for export, contributing to foreign currency earnings and the growth of the national economy. We believe that investing in domestic production means investing in food security, industrialisation and the future of Mozambique.”

In addition to strengthening Mozambique's food security and reducing its reliance on imports, the project reflects Invictus Investment's focus on midstream and downstream assets across key African markets in support of its aim of becoming a fully integrated agro-food enterprise.