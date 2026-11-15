MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GITEX Global 2026 will introduce a dedicated robotics exhibition, GITEX World RobotiX, bringing together humanoid robot manufacturers, embodied AI developers and industrial automation companies in Dubai from December 8 to 11.

Taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, the event will feature demonstrations of humanoid robots, autonomous mobile systems, quadrupeds, wearable exoskeletons and robotics development technologies.

The new exhibition comes amid growing interest in physical AI, which combines artificial intelligence with machines capable of interacting with the physical world.

According to Counterpoint Research, global humanoid robot shipments exceeded 22,000 units in the first half of 2026, representing a 300 percent increase year on year. The research firm expects shipments to exceed 50,000 by the end of the year.

Humanoid robots take center stage

Major exhibitors will include Unitree, UBTECH, AiMOGA, DEEP Robotics and UAE-based Micropolis Robotics.

Chinese manufacturer Lumos Robotics will make the Middle East debut of its MOS 2, a wheeled, dual-arm robot designed for industrial tasks. The company says the machine can handle payloads of up to 50 kg and operate for more than eight hours.

Lumos will also demonstrate its NIX S3 humanoid, which features 21 degrees of freedom and will perform live demonstrations of dynamic movement.

UAE-based Mangobot will present autonomous robots for industrial, security and customer-facing applications, alongside multilingual robotic receptionists and wearable exoskeletons.

Lootah Robotics will showcase products from manufacturers including Unitree, AGIBOT, Pudu Robotics, UBTECH and EngineAI, demonstrating applications ranging from industrial automation to cleaning and telepresence.

Other attractions will include Light Origins' new consumer-oriented robot, which has a bunny-shaped design, and Raydiculous' TP01 humanoid and DINOBOT bipedal robotic dinosaur.

Developing the technology behind physical AI

Beyond the robots themselves, the exhibition will highlight the computing hardware and software needed to develop autonomous machines.

JWIPC will introduce robotic controllers based on Nvidia's Thor computing module, while Songying Technology will demonstrate its ORCA software environment for robotics simulation, synthetic data generation, AI training and validation.

Taiwanese computing specialist Vecow will also present industrial edge AI platforms designed for robotics applications.

Education will feature prominently, with UAE-based Besomi Robotics & AI presenting six humanoid and mobile robots known as the Besomi Rangers.

Its stand will include a live Robotics & AI Lab, offering hands-on engineering demonstrations using technologies from Unitree, Arduino, Qualcomm and Seeed Studio.

GITEX World RobotiX forms part of the 46th GITEX Global, which begins with a summit at Dubai World Trade Centre on December 7 before the main exhibition opens the following day.

Organizers expect more than 6,000 enterprise and startup exhibitors across GITEX Global and its associated events, bringing together technology companies, investors and industry representatives from around the world.