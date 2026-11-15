MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Serve Robotics, a physical AI company that specializes in delivery robots, has launched the AV Delivery Developer Portal, which for the first time gives anyone, from independent developers and hobbyists, to businesses and AI assistants, the opportunity to programmatically summon robots from Serve's autonomous sidewalk delivery fleet.

The launch includes a public API, a connection that allows new applications and businesses to work with Serve's fleet of sidewalk robots, and a sandbox environment where anyone can build and test before using a live robot.

On November 5, Serve opened the technology behind its robots to companies building new types of robots with the launch of Serve Physical AI Services. Today, it opens the fleet itself to anyone needing affordable and efficient autonomous last-mile delivery.

Serve's robots have completed hundreds of thousands of deliveries across more than 150 neighborhoods in 20 US cities, where until now they've only been available through third-party delivery partners.

With today's launch, anyone can dispatch those robots with a few lines of code, even through an AI assistant. The same robots previously only available through the largest delivery platforms can now power any local delivery.

“You shouldn't have to start a robotics company to build something useful with robots,” said Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics.“We've spent years figuring out how robots can navigate neighborhoods. The people who live and work there will have needs we haven't thought of. Opening our fleet gives us an opportunity to serve those needs.”

Serve's robots exist to take the drudgery out of everyday errands and make on-demand delivery affordable for everyone. Businesses can use robots to transport goods between their offices.

Merchants can bring their shelves to the front door of customers. Local businesses can expand their delivery footprint without hiring new staff.

Developers can build these moments into their existing apps, businesses can wire robots into their daily workflows, and AI assistants can carry out tasks in the physical world for the first time.

Building on the fleet works like building on any other API. An application or AI assistant requests a pickup and dropoff, confirms the details, and tracks the robot until the delivery is complete.

Serve handles robots' dispatch, routing, navigation and supervision, making sure a timely and reliable delivery. The sandbox, with simulated robots, lets builders run the full delivery workflow and rehearse edge cases before touching a real robot.

Builders can explore the documentation and sandbox today at . Access to live robots is subject to Serve's approval. Those who wish to move beyond the sandbox can indicate their interest via the portal.

Robots dispatched through the API are subject to the same operating standards as every Serve delivery, including remote monitoring by trained supervisors and the safety systems built into each vehicle. Deliveries are limited to Serve's active service areas and operating hours, and to items that fit within the robot's cargo compartment.