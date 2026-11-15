MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Wing has launched its drone delivery service in the Memphis metropolitan area in partnership with Walmart, extending its autonomous delivery network into Tennessee for the first time.

The service is available to tens of thousands of households across parts of Tennessee and Arkansas, allowing eligible customers to order groceries, household products and other everyday essentials for delivery by drone.

Customers can choose from thousands of Walmart products, with orders arriving in as little as 30 minutes, according to the companies.

The initial rollout covers neighborhoods surrounding three Walmart Supercenters in Bartlett and Cordova, Tennessee, and West Memphis, Arkansas.

Heather Rivera, chief business officer at Wing, says:“We're proud to have the opportunity to show up as a helpful, good neighbor for residents throughout the Memphis metro. Starting today, local families have a faster, more convenient option for last-minute groceries and daily necessities, while helping ease neighborhood traffic.”

Expanding drone delivery across the US

The Memphis launch is part of a wider expansion of Wing's partnership with Walmart, which already operates drone delivery services in Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte and Orlando.

Wing says it has completed more than one million deliveries this year and is working with Walmart to expand its network to nearly 20 major US metropolitan areas by 2027.

Planned markets include Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver and Miami.

The companies aim to make drone delivery accessible to approximately 40 million US residents by 2027.

Wing's aircraft can travel at speeds of up to 60 mph and typically cruise at altitudes of 150 to 200 feet.

When approaching a delivery destination, the drone hovers at approximately 23 feet and lowers the package to the ground using a tether, eliminating the need for the aircraft to land.

The drones currently carry packages weighing up to 2.75 pounds, with Wing planning to increase capacity to five pounds.

The company says flights average five minutes or less, although total delivery times also depend on order preparation and other operational factors.

Ordering through Walmart and Wing

Customers can check availability through the Walmart app or Wing's website and place orders through Walmart's online shopping services or the Wing app.

The service is limited to eligible addresses within the operating areas of participating stores.

Wing says its expansion is intended to make autonomous delivery a practical alternative for small, time-sensitive purchases, while reducing the need for short vehicle journeys.

The Memphis launch represents another step toward establishing drone delivery as a regular part of Walmart's last-mile logistics operations.