MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Avride says its autonomous delivery robots have completed one million deliveries across the United States, marking a milestone in the company's expansion into urban neighborhoods and university campuses.

The company reported completing 180,000 deliveries in October alone, while its operations have reached a daily volume of 7,000 deliveries.

Avride currently operates in more than 30 markets across the US, including Austin, Dallas, Jersey City, Philadelphia and Miami.

Its delivery robots are integrated with established food delivery platforms, including Uber Eats and Grubhub, allowing customers to order food through existing applications.

In a company blog post announcing the milestone, Avride said:“This milestone shows Avride's momentum as it expands across city neighborhoods and university campuses.”

The company also highlighted the operational challenges involved in providing autonomous delivery services across different environments, from university campuses to busy urban sidewalks.

As Avride explained:“Each setting brings different demands. A campus lunch rush, a busy neighborhood sidewalk, and a restaurant's evening pickup all require technology and operations that work together.”

The delivery process involves restaurant staff loading orders into robots, which then navigate to their destinations. Customers can track deliveries and unlock the robots' cargo compartments through the participating delivery applications.

Avride attributes its growth to coordination between its engineering, manufacturing and operations teams, alongside its commercial delivery partners.

The company says it plans to continue expanding its autonomous delivery network while improving services for restaurants, university dining operations and customers.

The milestone comes as sidewalk delivery robots become an increasingly established part of last-mile logistics, particularly for short-distance food deliveries in urban areas.