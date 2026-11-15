MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) As businesses plan for the year ahead, understanding market forces and identifying opportunities for growth are critical to success.

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) will bring industry leaders together to address these priorities at the A3 Business Forum 2027, taking place January 18-20 at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida. Registration is now open.

Expected to draw more than 700 industry executives, the members-only Forum features economic forecasts and in-depth discussions on issues affecting the automation industry.

Sixty-nine percent of past attendees hold director-level or higher roles, and 37 percent are C-suite executives, owners, founders, or presidents. Last year alone, over 410 companies were represented at the A3 Business Forum.

Attendees will hear from industry experts and connect with peers across robotics, vision and imaging, motion control and motors, and artificial intelligence.

“The A3 Business Forum is where important industry conversations happen and new business relationships begin,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3.

“Our members come to understand what's ahead for their businesses, but just as importantly, they come to learn from one another. That's what makes this event so valuable.”

Economic forecasts, emerging opportunities and industry leadership

The Forum opens January 18 with tech entrepreneur and bestselling author Josh Linkner presenting“Disciplined Dreaming,” exploring how creative thinking can help businesses gain a competitive advantage. Other featured sessions include:

“Prospering Through the Cycle,” with ITR Economics' Connor Lokar examining economic forces shaping 2027 “Inside the Minds of Automation Executives: The Opportunities and Challenges of 2027,” featuring leaders from Beckhoff Automation, Teradyne Robotics and Cognex “The Data Center Boom: How to Seize the Opportunities,” with experts from Jabil and McKinsey & Company examining the growing market for automation in data center infrastructure “Construction, Mining, and More: The Next Frontiers for Automation,” a roundtable examining automation's expanding applications across industries “Building a US National Strategy for Robotics & Automation,” a panel featuring Boston Dynamics' Brendan Schulman, A3's president Jeff Burnstein, and others discussing efforts to strengthen US leadership in robotics and automation

A3 executive vice president Alex Shikany will also share A3's latest automation statistics and dive into key trends and market drivers.

The Forum concludes with an interactive discussion featuring analysts from A3, Interact Analysis and 3DM Consulting.

Beyond the sessions, attendees can build relationships through the A3 Golf Scramble, Women's Empower Hour, Wellness Walk/Run, Sports Night Networking Party and other networking activities.

Registration open to A3 members

The A3 Business Forum is exclusive to employees of current A3 member companies. Early registration pricing is available through November 17, 2026.

Membership starts at $1,000, and includes discounts, exclusive market data, and access to renowned trainings and certifications.