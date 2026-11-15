MENAFN - USA Art News) A new book,“Not For Sale,” offers an intimate look at a significant private collection of vintage Rolex watches owned by, founder and CEO of Bob's Watches. Thehardcover volume features, a curated portion of Altieri's extensive holdings, collectively valued at approximately. The book is set for an official announcement on

Each featured watch was selected for its rarity, unique details, provenance, or compelling acquisition story. Altieri revealed in an exclusive interview with Observer that he never intentionally set out to build a collection of this scale. Instead, it grew organically as unique vintage Rolex pieces passed through his business, with certain watches catching his eye due to their unusual dials, condition, or distinctiveness.

“I would fall in love with a watch,” Altieri stated.“I would put it aside and I would just keep putting certain watches aside until my collection grew and grew.” His current collection numbers around 300 watches, predominantly Rolex. Among the extraordinary watches highlighted in the book is the gold Rolex Daytona“John Player Special” Ref. 6241, dating to approximately 1969, which graces the book's cover. This watch, nicknamed for its resemblance to 1970s Lotus Formula One racing cars, features a black exotic dial, champagne-gold subdials, and a 14-karat yellow-gold case. Altieri considers it the“grail of all grails,” noting that fewer than 15 examples have appeared publicly at auction over the past decade. It is also the most expensive watch in his collection, though he admits,“I'm not going to lie to you and tell you that I wear it; I feel funny wearing old gold watches.”

Beyond monetary value, the book emphasizes the watches' unique particularities and backstories. One example is a Rolex Submariner Ref. 6204, circa 1953, which is a salesman's sample without a movement, unable to tell time, with only a handful of such display pieces known to exist. Another compelling story involves a Rolex GMT-Master Ref. 1675, purchased in 1977 by U.S. Air Force pilot David Bartell for $440. This watch survived an F-105 Thunderchief ejection at approximately 100 feet, enduring roughly 25 Gs, and still bears Bartell's name engraved on the caseback and his pilot's wings on the clasp. A rare Rolex Submariner Ref. 6200, gifted by a Navy admiral to his Seabee commander in the 1950s, was eventually sold to Altieri by the commander's grandson to fund his three children's college educations. Altieri promised he would never let it go.

The book also recounts the almost unbelievable tale of a Rolex Dato-Compax Ref. 6236, known as the Jean-Claude Killy. It was discovered by a 14-year-old boy in the rough at Pebble Beach. After being unclaimed, it was traded for a skateboard, later bought back for an eight-track player, and worn for decades before Altieri informed its owner of its approximate quarter-million-dollar value. Altieri believes a watch's history is as crucial as the timepiece itself.“When they have a story behind them, it's like one plus one equals five,” he explained, adding that acquiring them can be emotional. He sometimes offers previous owners the option to repurchase family heirlooms at the same price if they reconsider, but he noted that none have ever taken him up on the offer.

The concept of sharing his collection publicly arose after a curator suggested exhibitions in New York and Los Angeles, which did not happen. Ultimately, Altieri decided to share the unseen pieces with collectors through the book, a decade-long project involving extensive photography, research, and design. Though initially planned for 200 watches, the final volume, divided into chapters by collection and specialty, features 134 timepieces and weighs approximately nine pounds. While“Not For Sale” provides an inside look at a coveted Rolex collection, it also delves into the stories of previous owners, their reasons for selling, and the remarkable journeys that brought these watches into Altieri's hands.

Source: Observer Arts