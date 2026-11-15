MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) As geopolitical tensions intensify and global trade and investment patterns continue to shift, economies across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) face the dual challenge of managing immediate economic pressures while accelerating structural reforms to strengthen their competitiveness and resilience.

Meanwhile, rapid technological advances, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), are creating growing demands for energy, water and digital infrastructure. These developments are reinforcing the importance of green finance, regional connectivity and public-private partnerships in supporting sustainable economic growth.

In an interview with Daily News Egypt, Kelsey Goodman, Head of Middle East and North Africa at the World Economic Forum (WEF), discusses the region's evolving economic priorities, the impact of geopolitical developments on supply chains and foreign direct investment (FDI), and the requirements for establishing effective AI governance frameworks and financing the transition to renewable energy.

Goodman also examines Egypt's strategic position in regional and global trade and logistics networks, the opportunities to strengthen its competitiveness and attract investment, and the role of public-private cooperation in supporting its long-term economic prospects.

Her remarks come ahead of the WEF's Country Strategy Meeting in Cairo on November 16–17, 2026, which will bring together senior government representatives and global business leaders to discuss Egypt's economic priorities.

How is the World Economic Forum tailoring its engagement with MENA governments to help them balance immediate economic stabilisation with long-term structural reforms?

There is no single economic playbook for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Governments are working from very different starting points, facing different fiscal pressures, development priorities and levels of economic diversification. What they all share, however, is the need to manage immediate economic pressures while also“future-proofing” their economies to ensure they remain competitive, sustainable and resilient amid shifting international and technological landscapes.

This means the Forum's engagement must be tailored to national priorities and circumstances rather than follow a one-size-fits-all model. In some countries, the immediate focus may be macroeconomic stability; in others, it may be economic diversification, job creation, digital transformation or developing new sources of energy and growth. Our role is to bring governments, businesses and international stakeholders together to address these specific national priorities, share experiences and identify where collaboration can help translate reforms into tangible results.

In Egypt, for example, our Country Strategy Meeting on November 16–17, 2026, will bring senior government representatives and global business leaders together to discuss the country's strategic priorities and long-term economic outlook amid a changing global landscape. Discussions will focus on macroeconomic stability, private-sector-led growth and economic competitiveness, as well as the role public-private collaboration and emerging technologies can play in driving progress in these and other areas.

How can MENA countries develop agile AI governance frameworks that encourage local innovation while mitigating potential risks to employment?

MENA countries, like governments everywhere, need AI governance frameworks that provide clear safeguards without slowing innovation. This means establishing clear expectations around data protection, privacy, accountability and human oversight, while allowing researchers and businesses sufficient flexibility to develop new applications.

The region should also ensure that AI governance is aligned with local priorities. Governments, businesses, researchers and civil society should all be involved in shaping the rules so that frameworks reflect how AI is being used, or could be used, across local sectors such as healthcare, education, finance, energy and public services. Building local talent and research capacity will be just as important as attracting technology and investment from abroad.

The impact on employment must be addressed at the same time. AI will create new roles, transform existing ones and make some tasks less relevant. Our Future of Jobs research indicates that 46% of on-the-job skills in MENA are projected to change by 2030, compared with 39% globally. In Egypt, the figure rises to 48%, underlining the importance of investing in education, reskilling and lifelong learning. Governments and businesses should also focus on using AI to complement workers and improve productivity wherever possible.

Governance must also extend to the wider infrastructure underpinning AI. Reliable and sustainable energy, water and data infrastructure will all be essential if the region is to scale AI sustainably. The goal should be to create the conditions for innovation while ensuring that its benefits are widely shared and its risks actively managed.

Which green financing models are most critical to accelerating MENA's transition to renewable energy while safeguarding energy security?

There is no single financing model that will work across the region. One priority, however, is clear: countries need to make renewable-energy projects more attractive to investors so they can mobilise capital on the scale required. This means bringing together public finance, development-bank support and private investment.

The focus must also extend beyond renewable-energy generation. Investment is needed in the wider systems that make clean energy reliable, including transmission and distribution networks, storage, interconnections, energy efficiency and technologies that help manage demand. Without this supporting infrastructure, countries risk adding renewable capacity without having the flexibility or resilience needed to maintain energy security.

MENA has important advantages, including strong solar and wind potential, available land and significant investment capacity. The region can also build on its existing energy expertise in fossil fuels to develop opportunities in areas such as green hydrogen, clean fuels and cross-border electricity. However, this will require stable policy frameworks, credible transition plans and stronger cooperation between governments and businesses.

The WEF's Energy Transition Index 2026 makes an important point: energy security should not be treated separately from the energy transition. A more secure energy system is one that is diversified, resilient and less exposed to external shocks. The countries best placed to manage rising demand and uncertainty in the years ahead will be those that build resilience and diversification into their energy systems from the outset.

How are escalating geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains and foreign direct investment flows across the MENA region?

Geopolitical tensions are making supply chains more costly and less predictable. Disruptions to shipping routes can delay deliveries, increase transport and insurance costs, and force companies to reconsider where they source, manufacture and invest. Businesses are therefore placing greater emphasis on resilience, diversification and reliable infrastructure, alongside cost and efficiency.

This is also changing the investment equation. Companies are examining countries' regulatory environments, energy and digital infrastructure, workforce capabilities, market access and exposure to geopolitical risks more closely. Countries that can offer stable conditions and strong connections to regional and global markets will be better positioned to attract foreign investment and participate in the next generation of value chains.

The region's strategic position also presents opportunities. Egypt, for example, sits at the intersection of Africa, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, giving it an important role in trade, logistics and energy flows. Its geographical position is a significant asset, but translating that advantage into sustained investment will depend on the quality of its infrastructure, the predictability of its policies and its ability to connect businesses to markets.

For Egypt, the opportunity lies in turning its geographical position into a stronger role in the global economy: becoming a place where companies can manufacture, move goods, access regional markets and invest for the long term, even as the trade routes and relationships around it continue to evolve.

Given your background in diplomacy and international relations, how can public-private partnerships help advance economic integration and strengthen regional stability?

Public-private partnerships are critical. Governments cannot deliver economic integration or regional stability on their own, particularly at a time when public resources are under pressure and the challenges facing the region span borders and sectors. Businesses cannot succeed alone either. They need the right policies, infrastructure and regional frameworks to invest, operate and grow.

Public-private partnerships bring these strengths together. Governments set the direction, establish the rules and provide much of the infrastructure that makes cooperation possible. Businesses contribute capital, technology, operational expertise and a clear understanding of what works in practice. The most effective partnerships bring both sides together at an early stage to address specific challenges, with a clear focus on implementation and delivery.

This is particularly important in a region where economic and political realities are closely interconnected. Stronger trade routes, energy interconnections, digital links and regional value chains can generate jobs and attract investment while giving countries a greater stake in one another's stability. Economic cooperation cannot resolve geopolitical disputes, but it can build shared interests and create practical channels for dialogue.

That is where the Forum can contribute. We provide an impartial platform for governments, businesses and international organisations to identify common priorities and build the partnerships needed to act on them. In an increasingly fragmented world, cooperation may begin with smaller, practical coalitions, but these partnerships can still have a wider regional impact.