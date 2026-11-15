MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has put the first two new air-conditioned trains into service on Cairo Metro Line 1, marking the start of deliveries under a contract with French company Alstom to supply 55 trains as part of a comprehensive modernisation programme for the country's oldest metro line.

Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir attended the launch ceremony in the presence of French Ambassador to Egypt Éric Chevallier, National Authority for Tunnels Chairman Tarek Goweili and representatives of Alstom.

During the visit, Al-Wazir travelled aboard one of the new trains from Saray El-Qobba station to Sadat station, passing through eight intermediate stations, to inspect its technical specifications and passenger facilities.

The contract covers 55 air-conditioned trains comprising 495 carriages, with each train consisting of nine carriages. It also includes eight years of maintenance, major overhauls and spare parts for each train, as well as the supply of modern equipment for the Tora workshop to ensure its readiness to maintain the new fleet.







Al-Wazir said the introduction of the trains represents a major step towards modernising Line 1 and improving operational efficiency, passenger comfort and safety.

The new trains feature advanced air-conditioning systems and secure connections between carriages, allowing passengers to move safely throughout the train. They are also equipped with CCTV cameras in both drivers' cabins and passenger carriages, enabling the monitoring of drivers' movements and the direct transmission of footage to the central control centre.

Additional features include LCD screens displaying passenger information and instructions, screens above the side doors indicating the train's final destination, and illuminated electronic maps showing routes and stations. The trains also provide designated spaces for passengers using wheelchairs, fitted with securing systems.

Al-Wazir added that the government plans to establish a unified control and monitoring centre for all electric traction transport systems, alongside a central control centre covering the country's entire railway network, which extends for approximately 10,000 kilometres.

Comprehensive modernisation programme

The minister stressed that the modernisation of Line 1 extends beyond introducing new trains to include the rehabilitation of infrastructure and upgrading of operating systems.

Work is underway to rehabilitate and maintain 23 existing trains in cooperation with a Spanish company. Signalling, communications, central control, track, power supply and electromechanical systems are also being upgraded by a consortium of Egyptian and French companies.







Meanwhile, the Tora workshop is being modernised and equipped to handle maintenance of both the new trains and those undergoing rehabilitation, supporting the fleet's long-term operational readiness.

The ministry is also preparing to tender construction works for a new Sheikh Mansour station between Ezbet El-Nakhl and New Marg stations to accommodate growing passenger demand along the line.

Stretching 44 kilometres between Helwan and New Marg and serving 35 stations, Line 1 is a central component of Greater Cairo's metro network. It was the first metro line in Africa, the Middle East and the Arab region.

Al-Wazir said the ongoing projects aim to improve operational efficiency, shorten intervals between trains, increase passenger capacity and enhance service regularity, thereby reducing waiting times and providing safer and more comfortable journeys.

He reiterated that the Ministry of Transport would continue modernising existing metro lines while expanding the network and developing an integrated sustainable public transport system to reduce carbon emissions and support urban and economic development.