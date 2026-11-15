MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Shell Egypt said it started production from Mina West field in the North East El Amriya concession in the Mediterranean Sea, supporting Egypt's demand for gas.

Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt, said:“Bringing Mina West into production just three years after discovery demonstrates what we can achieve when we work towards a shared goal from the outset.”

She added that together with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, EGAS and KUFPEC, Shell Egypt aligned early on the decisions needed to move the project forward. This milestone is the result of that collaboration and the work of our teams and partners.

This adds a new source of domestic supply and strengthens the foundation for our continued investment in Egypt's offshore gas resources, Elgabry added.

Operated by Mina West Gas Company, the field is connected through a new 7km pipeline to the existing West Delta Deep Marine infrastructure, which will transport gas to be processed at the Burullus gas facility before it enters Egypt's domestic gas grid. Using existing infrastructure allowed the project to be delivered on an accelerated timeline.

The project is expected to produce 160 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d).