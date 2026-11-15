MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism will officially launch Skeek Al Doha on Nov. 24, 2026, establishing a new cultural walking route through the heart of historic Doha. Running until mid-May 2027, the six-month initiative brings five heritage landmarks together through a connected visitor experience, combining cultural storytelling, community participation, and seasonal activities.

The project reflects Qatar Tourism's strategic approach to developing the country's tourism offering by activating heritage assets and creating distinctive visitor experiences rooted in Qatar's cultural identity. Drawing on local knowledge and collective memory, Skeek Al Doha also creates opportunities for different generations to share the stories and traditions that have shaped the capital.

HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: "Skeek Al Doha reflects our commitment to diversifying Qatar's tourism offering by developing distinctive experiences rooted in our cultural heritage. By connecting historic landmarks through a single cultural route, we are activating heritage assets and creating new ways for residents and visitors to engage with the history, identity and traditions that have shaped our nation. This approach to destination development strengthens Qatar's cultural tourism proposition while preserving our heritage for future generations, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030."

The route brings to life five restored heritage destinations, each offering a distinct perspective on Doha's history and evolution. Fereej Al Asmakh explores traditional neighbourhood life and community customs, while Bayt Al Zaman reflects the city's architecture, trading history and family memories. The Founder's House Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani explores Qatar's historical roots, leadership values and national identity. At Doha Stadium, visitors can discover the origins of the country's football history, while Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariya showcases the importance of knowledge, archives and rare books in preserving the nation's collective memory.

Throughout its six-month run, Skeek Al Doha will feature a changing programme of workshops, events and interactive performances, with activities reflecting seasonal occasions and Qatar's cultural calendar. Highlights include Qatar National Day celebrations in December, family-oriented cultural activities in January, sporting experiences around National Sport Day in February, Ramadan evenings celebrating Qatari hospitality and traditional crafts in March, and special Eid Al Fitr programming.

Local community participation has informed the development of every aspect of Skeek Al Doha, from its stories and experiences to the interpretation of Qatar's heritage. By drawing on the knowledge and perspectives of those who have lived these experiences, the project brings together different generations and ensures that local voices remain central to how Doha's history, traditions and evolution are presented.

Skeek Al Doha represents a strategic investment in Qatar's cultural tourism offering. The project reflects Qatar Tourism's continued focus on developing its cultural tourism offering while preserving the heritage and collective memory that remain central to Qatar's national identity.

Qatar Tourism Skeek Al Doha cultural walking route