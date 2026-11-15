The meeting focused on cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Mexican States and ways to strengthen and expand it, particularly in parliamentary affairs, as well as prospects for cooperation and coordination between the Shura Council and the Mexican Parliament to deepen bilateral relations and advance mutual interests.

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