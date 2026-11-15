Minister Of Labour Meets Uzbek Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Labour, Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, met today with Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the State of Qatar, Ashraf Khodjaev.
The meeting addressed prospects for enhanced collaboration and reviewed matters of mutual interest concerning the labour sector.
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