MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a market where powerful cooling and energy efficiency are among the most important factors when choosing an air conditioner, Midea introduces its new, engineered to meet the challenges of Qatar's extreme heat while combining powerful cooling performance, intelligent energy management, and advanced comfort technologies.

The new Midea Meras features several engineering innovations, including TropicPRO extreme-heat cooling technology, supported by an advanced inverter compressor and an upgraded thermal management system designed to maintain reliable performance under demanding outdoor conditions.

Independently Tested Cooling Performance at Extreme Temperatures

Independent testing conducted by Intertek on two air conditioner models from the platform used by Midea Meras verified the system's ability to deliver non-stop cooling at an outdoor temperature of 70°C while maintaining 100% cooling capacity at 56°C, under specified laboratory testing conditions.

These results are particularly relevant to Qatar and the wider Gulf region, where outdoor air-conditioning units can experience temperatures significantly higher than the surrounding ambient air due to direct sunlight, rooftop heat exposure, and restricted ventilation.

Midea Meras incorporates advanced engineering solutions, including its Real T3 Inverter compressor and Ice Circuit refrigerant cooling technology, which helps protect the outdoor unit's electronic components from excessive heat and supports stable operation in extreme conditions.

Faster Cooling and Greater Indoor Comfort

Beyond its extreme-heat capabilities, Midea Meras is designed to deliver rapid cooling and enhanced indoor comfort.

Its advanced CoolFlash technology enables fast temperature reduction. Under specified testing conditions, the system demonstrated the ability to reduce indoor room temperature by 10°C in just 10 minutes, from 35°C to 25°C.

The air conditioner also features a flexible airflow distribution system with a 180-degree rotating air deflector, allowing cool air to be directed across different areas of the room and improving overall comfort.

AI-Powered Cooling and Intelligent Energy Management

One of the most advanced features of Midea Meras is AI ECOMASTER, an intelligent air-conditioning control system designed to optimise cooling performance and energy consumption technology analyzes multiple data sources, including indoor temperature, outdoor weather conditions, thermal loads, and air-conditioner operating data.

By reassessing operating conditions every 30 seconds, AI ECOMASTER intelligently adjusts cooling strategies according to changing environmental conditions and user preferences system is designed to balance indoor comfort with energy efficiency while reducing the need for frequent manual adjustments.

Tests conducted on specific models equipped with ECOMASTER technology demonstrated over 30% additional energy savings under defined testing conditions. Actual energy savings may vary depending on usage patterns and environmental conditions.

Midea Strengthens Its Extreme-Heat Cooling Solutions in Qatar

The introduction of Meras reflects Midea's continued commitment to developing innovative air-conditioning solutions that combine reliable performance in hot climates with intelligent technology and improved energy efficiency.

Designed to address the cooling requirements of homes and villas in Qatar, Midea Meras T3 Inverter Split AC brings together several advanced features that matter to customers when selecting an air-conditioning system for the region's demanding climate.

With independently tested non-stop cooling at 70°C, full cooling capacity at 56°C, rapid cooling technology, intelligent energy management, and advanced engineering protection, Midea Meras offers a comprehensive approach to modern residential air conditioning.

For more information about Midea Meras, its technologies, and technical specifications, visit the official Midea Meras product page in Qatar.

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