A plate, a cup, or a bowl may seem like an ordinary household object, but for Mexican ceramic designer Perla Valtierra, each can become part of the stories, conversations, and memories created around a shared meal relationship between handmade objects and everyday life informs her work, which is being presented in Doha alongside Mexican chef Elena Reygadas's Panadería Rosetta residency at Mihad Cafe. It is set to conclude today (November 15), as part of the Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture.

For Valtierra, ceramics and food are closely connected because both reflect cultural traditions, craftsmanship and the ways people come together.“I think food and ceramics have always belonged together. Both are deeply connected to our daily lives, our traditions, and the way we share moments with others,” she told 'Gulf Times'.

She believes the value of ceramics becomes most apparent when the objects are used, rather than simply displayed.“A plate, a cup, or a bowl becomes part of someone's everyday rituals, conversations, and memories,” she said. The collaboration brings together two aspects of contemporary Mexican creative practice: Reygadas's approach to food and ingredients, and Valtierra's exploration of clay, form and handmade objects.

Valtierra said she admires Reygadas's sensitivity towards ingredients, traditions and the people behind them, noting that both share an appreciation for craftsmanship and the creative process.

“There is something special about experiencing a culture through food and the objects that accompany it. It's such an intimate and universal way of connecting with people,” she said presentation also offers visitors an opportunity to encounter contemporary Mexican design through objects intended to be part of everyday life.

Valtierra hopes audiences will engage with her ceramics by appreciating their textures, colours, proportions and the subtle variations that make each piece distinctive. She does not believe an understanding of an object's cultural background is necessary to appreciate it.

“Sometimes there's simply an emotional connection to a shape, a material, or a colour,” she said.

Her approach reflects a wider interest in how handmade objects can communicate cultural identity across geographical boundaries. Although Mexico and Qatar have different histories and artistic traditions, Valtierra sees craftsmanship as a shared way to express cultural identity and preserve knowledge passed down through generations.

She is particularly interested in discovering how different cultures work with similar materials and techniques, and how ordinary objects can carry deeper cultural meanings. Her experience in Doha has also encouraged her to learn more about Qatar's own craft traditions and the work of local artists and designers.

Valtierra hopes the encounter will extend beyond the presentation at Mihad Café, creating opportunities for Mexican and Qatari artisans and designers to exchange ideas, collaborate and learn from one another. Having explored different creative environments in Paris, Kyoto and Brussels, she believes encounters with other cultures can influence how artists understand materials and approach their work.“Travelling and experiencing new cultures changes the way you see things, often in unexpected ways,” she said.

She would like to see the Year of Culture generate lasting relationships between creative communities, particularly through shared workshops, collaborations and exchanges of technical knowledge.

For Valtierra, the most meaningful outcome may not necessarily be a new design or collection, but the connections established through the experience.“Some of the most meaningful experiences I've had have come from spending time in workshops, exchanging ideas, and discovering different ways of working with materials,” she said. She hopes visitors who encounter her ceramics in Doha will find something that resonates with them and perhaps take home a piece that becomes part of their own everyday rituals and stories.