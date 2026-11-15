MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) showcased the State of Qatar's experience in developing and launching its first National Climate Adaptation Plan, highlighting how studies and technical assessments help identify risks and priorities and bolster preparedness across the country's vital sectors.

The presentation came during a panel discussion organized by the Ministry at the State of Qatar's pavilion during the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), being held in Antalya, Turkiye. The session was titled from planning to implementation: scaling up national adaptation plans.

The Ministry highlighted efforts to engage relevant national entities in developing adaptation measures across six key sectors, drawing on risk assessments and accurate scientific data to identify each sector's needs and formulate appropriate measures.

The discussion examined the major challenges countries face as they endeavor to move from planning to implementation, foremost among them securing the necessary funding, defining roles and coordinating efforts across sectors challenges include strengthening governance frameworks and developing mechanisms for monitoring and measuring impact.

The session featured Director of the Climate Change Department at MECC Saad Abdullah Al Hitmi; Senior Director of Climate Policy and Nature Conservation at the Nature Conservancy Waqas Batley; Head of the Climate and Environment Unit at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Jahan-Zeb Chowdhury; and Technical Specialist in Adaptation Policies and Plans at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Julie Teng.

At the conclusion of their discussions, the delegates underscored the importance of forging institutional partnerships and promoting international knowledge-sharing to support the implementation of adaptation projects.

They also stressed the need to leverage scientific evidence in designing initiatives and augment international cooperation in financing, knowledge transfer and capacity-building.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change national climate adaptation plan COP31 United Nations Framework Convention