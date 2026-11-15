HH The Amir Says He Discussed Opportunities To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation With President Of Venezuela
In a post on his official account on X, HH the Amir said he had held productive talks with President of Venezuela Dr. Delcy Rodriguez, during which they explored opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment spheres, as well as the importance of continued consultation and coordination on common issues in support of international security and stability.
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