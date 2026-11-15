MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said Sunday that he discussed with President of Venezuela Dr. Delcy Rodriguez opportunities to promote bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment areas.

In a post on his official account on X, HH the Amir said he had held productive talks with President of Venezuela Dr. Delcy Rodriguez, during which they explored opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment spheres, as well as the importance of continued consultation and coordination on common issues in support of international security and stability.