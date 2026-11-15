Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour HE Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met with Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the State of Qatar HE Ashraf Khodjaev to explore avenues for deeper co-operation across various labour-related fields.

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