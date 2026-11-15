MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim received a written message from the Chairman of Kazakhstan's Parliament (Kurultai) HE Aibek Dadebay, inviting HE the Speaker to visit the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and share legislative expertise.

The message was delivered by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar HE Bakhyt Batyrshayev during a meeting with HE the Speaker in Doha on Sunday.

The meeting also focused on cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan and ways to bolster and expand it, particularly in parliamentary matters, as well as a range of issues of mutual interest.