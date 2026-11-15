MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Palestinians in Gaza Strip held funeral processions on Sunday for 70 martyrs whose remains were recovered from the rubble of buildings and homes destroyed by Israeli bombardment across the northern part of the Strip.

Local residents, along with national and community figures, gathered to bid farewell to the martyrs. Their remains were placed in shrouds marked with individual names, identified by relatives through remnants of clothing or personal belongings.

Mourners performed funeral prayers for the martyrs. The procession began at Al-Mahabba Mosque in Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City, and proceeded to Al-Faluja Cemetery in the northern Gaza Strip, where the remains were laid to rest.

Spokesperson for the Civil Defense Mahmoud Basal stated that Civil Defense crews, assisted by local residents, recovered approximately 70 bodies, 60 of which have been identified. He noted that the operation was carried out under extreme difficulty, compounded by a severe shortage of the resources and equipment necessary to clear debris and retrieve victims.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Basal confirmed that the remains laid to rest today were recovered from the ruins of homes and buildings destroyed by the Israeli occupation in Jabalia refugee camp, the town of Beit Lahia, and areas north of Gaza City.

He noted that search operations continue for thousands of missing individuals still buried beneath the rubble, adding that the bodies of entire families, who perished when their homes were bombed during the war, were discovered among the debris.

He explained that recovery teams retrieved the bodies of approximately 1,000 martyrs over the past few months in Gaza City and the central region, while about 7,000 bodies remain trapped under the rubble.

Basal emphasized that Civil Defense teams face significant challenges in identifying the martyrs due to a lack of resources, with identification currently limited to personal belongings or physical markers. He stressed the urgent need for laboratory infrastructure capable of conducting forensic medical examinations to accurately identify victims.

Sporadic local efforts to recover the bodies and remains of martyrs from beneath the ruins continue across various parts of the Gaza Strip through cooperation between local authorities, support committees, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Meanwhile, the occupation hinders recovery and debris-clearing operations by blocking the entry of essential heavy machinery and equipment, while preventing the delivery of vehicles and spare parts for the Civil Defense, healthcare, and public services.

According to estimates from health institutions and the Civil Defense, approximately 8,000 bodies and remains of martyrs have remained buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings across the Gaza Strip since the onset of the genocidal war in October 2023.