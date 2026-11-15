MENAFN - The Peninsula) Agencies

Johannesburg: Towhid Hridoy struck a superb century while Litton Das remained unbeaten on 92 as Bangladesh recovered from a difficult start to reach 327/6 on the opening day of the first ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa.

After Bangladesh elected to bat, Kagiso Rabada made an immediate impact, dismissing Mahfijul Islam with the first delivery of the series.

The South African pacer continued to trouble the visitors, removing Mominul Haque in his next over before bowling captain Najmul Hossain Shanto with a superb delivery to claim his third wicket.

Bangladesh struggled at 121/5 as Rabada completed his 18th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Between those breakthroughs, Tanzid Hasan and Hridoy had offered resistance with a 99-run partnership.

Rabada broke the stand by dismissing Hasan for a well-made 67 before removing Mushfiqur Rahim off the next delivery to leave Bangladesh in trouble.

However, Hridoy and Litton changed the course of the innings with a magnificent 206-run partnership for the sixth wicket, the highest stand by Bangladesh for any wicket against South Africa.

Hridoy continued his fine form, registering his second Test century in as many matches following his memorable double century against the West Indies earlier this month.

The right-hander went on to score 137 before Marco Jansen ended his innings with a delivery that trapped him leg-before.

Litton, meanwhile, held firm at the other end, reaching 92 not out to take Bangladesh to 327/6 at stumps after a strong recovery from the early damage inflicted by Rabada.



Brief Scores: Bangladesh 327 for 6 (Hridoy 137, Litton 92*, Tanzid 67, Rabada 5-51) vs South Africa - AGENCIES