MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula/Al Jazeera/Agencies

Tallinn: Estonia will close all Estonian-Russian border crossing points as of 1 December following what was described as "clear evidence that Russia's military intelligence service GRU, ordered a sabotage attack against an Estonian defence industry company," the foreign minister said on Sunday.

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna wrote on X that "closing the border crossings will reduce Russia's ability to conduct hostile activities in Estonia and strengthen our efforts to prevent sanctions circumvention."

“Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences. Attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will not go unanswered," he continued.

The announcement comes after eight people were detained in connection with an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems that Estonian authorities said had been ordered by Russia's GRU military intelligence, Al Jazeera and Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) reported.