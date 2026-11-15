Qatar Strongly Condemns Iran's Continued Attacks On Bahrain
Doha, Qatar: Qatar issued a strong condemnation of the continued attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Kingdom of Bahrain, considering them a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a blatant breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of good neighborliness.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the continuation of these attacks represents a dangerous escalation that could complicate efforts to contain tensions and undermine political and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.
The Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures Bahrain takes to preserve its sovereignty and security.
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