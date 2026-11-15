MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, HE Dr. Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, held an official session of talks at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday.

At the outset of the meeting, HH the Amir welcomed HE the Acting Venezuelan President and her accompanying delegation in the State of Qatar, wishing them a pleasant stay and expressing hope that her visit would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

For her part, HE the Acting President of Venezuela expressed her thanks for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to her and her accompanying delegation, looking forward to strengthening cooperative relations and pushing them to broader horizons to achieve common interests. In this regard, she expressed her thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the State of Qatar's support for her country, especially in the wake of the earthquake that struck Venezuela.

During the session, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields, in addition to exploring aspects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy and ways to enhance the security of its supplies. Several regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi; HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai; HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani; and several Their Excellencies senior officials.

Those attending from the Venezuelan side included HE Vice President for the Economic Sector and President of the Bank of Venezuela Calixto Ortega; HE Sectorial Vice President of Communication and Culture and Minister of Communications and Information Miguel Angel Perez Pirela; HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Oliver Blanco; HE Minister of the Office of the President and Oversight of Government Management Juan Francisco Escalona Camargo; HE Minister of People's Power for Hydrocarbons Paula Henao; and several members of the official delegation accompanying HE the Acting President of Venezuela.

HH the Amir and HE the Acting Venezuelan President held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen it.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HE the Acting Venezuelan President and her accompanying delegation.

HE the Acting Venezuelan President arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where she was accorded an official reception ceremony.