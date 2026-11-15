MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, arrived in Doha on Sunday evening on a visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at Doha International Airport, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon to the State of Qatar, Bilal Kabalan.