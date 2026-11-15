MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met Sunday with the Ambassador of the United Mexican States to the State of Qatar HE Jose Guillermo Ordorica Robles.

The meeting focused on cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Mexican States and ways to strengthen and expand it, particularly in parliamentary affairs, as well as prospects for cooperation and coordination between the Shura Council and the Mexican Parliament to deepen bilateral relations and advance mutual interests.