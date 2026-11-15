Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour, HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, met Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to the State of Qatar, HE Mohammed B.O.S. Kenneth. The discussions focused on bilateral relations, exploring avenues to strengthen and further expand joint co-operation within the labour sector.

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