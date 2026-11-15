MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

DOHA: The ongoing International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Qatar has provided a platform for strengthening international digital cooperation, with Nigeria and Chad signing a joint Expression of Interest to explore the development of a cross-border fibre-optic connectivity project.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the global telecommunications gathering in Doha, underscores the conference's importance in facilitating bilateral engagements and advancing initiatives aimed at improving digital infrastructure and regional connectivity.

Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, H E Dr. Bosun Tijani, and Chad's Minister of Telecommunications, Digital Economy and Digitalisation, H E Haliki Choua Mahamat, signed the joint letter addressed to the World Bank, seeking support for the proposed Nigeria–Chad Fibre Link.

The initiative aims to establish an open-access fibre-optic connection between the neighbouring African countries, strengthening regional digital infrastructure, improving network resilience and creating opportunities for more affordable broadband services.

The proposed project will build on Nigeria's Project BRIDGE and Chad's Project CARDIP, leveraging existing digital infrastructure development initiatives to expand cross-border connectivity.

The agreement highlights the significance of Qatar's hosting of ITU PP-26 as an opportunity for participating countries to advance practical cooperation and explore partnerships addressing telecommunications challenges.

The signing follows discussions initiated during Dr. Tijani's working visit to N'Djamena, Chad, in September 2026, when both countries explored opportunities to extend Nigeria's fibre infrastructure into Chad.

Those engagements have now progressed into a formal joint expression of interest requesting World Bank assistance in assessing the project's technical feasibility, potential fibre routes, interconnection options and financing arrangements.

The proposed assessment will also identify technical assistance requirements and explore possible funding mechanisms to support the project's development.

Beyond strengthening bilateral telecommunications cooperation, the initiative reflects the growing importance of regional digital integration in expanding broadband accessibility and improving communications infrastructure across Africa.

The development also illustrates how international gatherings such as ITU PP-26, hosted by Qatar from November 9 to 27, can facilitate engagements that translate diplomatic discussions into practical development initiatives.

Through the agreement, Nigeria and Chad have reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing cross-border digital infrastructure and strengthening regional cooperation through improved connectivity.