MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport has, since the beginning of 2026, introduced nine new metrolink feeder routes, in collaboration with public transport operators, as it continues to modernize the public transit system and enhance services integration, taking the total metrolink feeder routes to 76.

The new routes M102, M103, M119, M154, M304, M305, M307, M308, and M318 help expand metrolink's service coverage and enhance connectivity between metro stations and surrounding areas, making it easier for people to reach their destinations. They serve the metro stations of Lusail QNB, Al Sudan, Sports City, Al Waab QLM, Al Qassar, and Msheireb.

This expansion is part of MOT's strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing public transit modes integration, improving first-and last-mile mobility solutions, and aligning services with user needs and demand patterns for better operational efficiency, better travel experience, and easier access to the metro network.

The MOT reaffirms its ongoing collaboration with its partners and public transportation operators to develop the operational network and expand the reach of its services.

The goal is to encourage higher public transit ridership and contribute to creating an integrated, efficient, and sustainable public transit ecosystem that keeps pace with the urban and population growth in Qatar and supports the realization of the QNV 2030 goals.