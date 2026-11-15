MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Temperatures are expected to drop to 17°C in parts of Qatar on Monday, November 16, 2026, as the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) forecasts moderate daytime weather and relatively cold conditions overnight.

According to the department's daily forecast, minimum temperatures will reach 17°C in Mesaieed and Abu Samra, 18°C in Al Khor, and 21°C in Doha, Dukhan, Al Wakrah and Al Ruwais.

Daytime temperatures will reach a maximum of 28°C in Doha, Al Wakrah and Mesaieed, 27°C in Al Khor, 26°C in Abu Samra, and 25°C in Dukhan and Al Ruwais.

The department also issued an offshore warning for strong winds and high seas during the day, with northwesterly winds ranging between 10 and 20KT and gusts reaching 25KT.

Sea conditions offshore will range between 3 and 6 feet, rising to 8 feet during the day.

Inshore, northwesterly winds will range between 5 and 15KT, with gusts reaching 25KT in some areas at times.

Sea conditions inshore will range between 1 and 4FT, rising to 5FT during the day.