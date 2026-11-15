MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Delcy Rodriguez, left Doha on Sunday evening following an official visit to the country.



Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Doha International Airport by the Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Salman bin Nabit Al Khulaifi, and HE Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the State of Qatar Carlos Jose Mata Figueroa.