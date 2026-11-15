MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the energy and economic sectors, in light of the outcomes of His Excellency's recent visit to Lebanon. It also discussed the latest regional developments, as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and fostering security and stability.

His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance in support of Lebanon's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as its continued standing with the fraternal Lebanese people and its support for efforts aimed at strengthening Lebanese state institutions.