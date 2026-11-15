MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: How can a shared sporting experience bring a mother and daughter closer, allowing them to discover new sides of one another? And how might it change the way a child sees her mother when, beyond the usual routine of life, she becomes a partner in an activity filled with movement, learning, and connection?

At Oxygen Park in Education City, Qatar Foundation (QF) offers an opportunity for mothers and daughters to do just that through its Ladies Sport Nights. Held every Tuesday evening during its regular seasons throughout the year, the program brings women and girls together for sports activities designed to accommodate different fitness levels in an environment that encourages physical activity, bonding, and quality time.

For Fatema Al-Kubaisi and her seven-year-old daughter, Alreem, the experience has been about much more than just a workout. It has been an opportunity to have fun, try new sports, and discover something new about each other.

“My mom was right beside me, doing the same exercises, but I felt like something different was happening. I felt like my mom was a slightly different kind of mom,” Alreem says.

She explains that seeing her mother take part alongside her offered a different perspective on their relationship, saying:“She wasn't just there to watch over me or offer advice, as mothers often do, but rather as a partner.

“Having her there gave me the courage to attempt challenging exercises, like boxing, even though I didn't quite know how to execute the kicks, as well as handstands and rolls. But it was all in good fun; it made both my mother and I laugh.

“My mother shared the experience with me. She was there to encourage me whenever I hesitated, helping me discover that I could do things I had once been afraid of. She was also there to make me laugh.”

The experience offered a different perspective for Fatema. Sharing the activities with her daughter made the day particularly special.

“I didn't teach my daughter about sports; rather, I learned new moves from her,” she says.“And it wasn't just me offering encouragement, my daughter urged me throughout the session to keep going and complete the exercises.”

The experience shared by Fatema and Alreem reflects the wider value of QF's sporting initiatives. These programs go beyond simply providing women and girls with opportunities to engage in physical activity; they also create a space for mothers and daughters to spend quality time together, step away from their daily routines, and connect through experiences they might not otherwise share.

For Alreem, the memories of the day extend beyond the exercises. She was drawn to the bicycles she saw in the park, and while she didn't get a chance to ride one that day, she already has plans for her next visit.“Next time, I want to try cycling. Oxygen Park is so beautiful, the weather is lovely, and my mom is always there with me, helping me do whatever I want to do.”

Fatema, meanwhile, was impressed not only by the activities but also by the facilities at Education City.“During the event, I was struck by the exceptional quality of the recreational facilities, the cleanliness, the organization, and the careful attention given to the entrances and exits, all of which create a safe and comfortable environment for families. This certainly won't be our last visit.”

Yet when reflecting on the day, what mattered most to Fatema was not how many exercises they completed or how well they had mastered new movements. It was the memory her daughter would carry with her long after the experience.

“If I imagine asking my daughter about this day 10 years from now,” she says,“it would be enough for me if she simply replied that she was happy. I don't need anything else.”

The memory is already one Alreem hopes to hold onto forever –“the moments we shared, the delightful conversations, and the activities my mother and I did together.

“I loved this day so much, and I especially loved the new, spontaneous version of my mother that I discovered.”

The next edition of the Ladies Sport Night, on Tuesday, November 17, will feature a 3km mother-daughter relay race. The relay is open to mothers and daughters in two age categories: 7–11 and 12–16 years. Mothers will run the first 2km, followed by their daughters for the final 1km. Those wishing to participate can register through the Qatar Sports For All ap at