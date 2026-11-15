MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After five years of building, Cookie3's product and technology have been taken over by the team behind LimeWir. Founder Filip Wielanie has confirmed that the handover is complete. LimeWire, Cookie3 and Wielanier each announced it on November 10, 2026. It covers the entire Cookie product line, including Cookie Pro, together with the technology, the brand and the social channels. The founding team has stepped away from the product entirely, and the company that built it continues as a separate software and consultancy business.









Five years, six pivots

Cookie3 started five years ago as an idea. Finding real product-market fit took six pivots, from a metaverse ad-targeting engine all the way to AI agent analytics. Along the way the team built the tools Cookie Pro users rely on today: Cookie AI, KOL analytics, dashboards, farmer scores and signals.

Earlier this year, changes on X hit the entire category Cookie operates in. It became clear that taking the product further would require more distribution, more engineering and more resources than the original team could carry.

“After 5 years of building, Cookie3's product and technology have been taken over by the team behind LimeWire,” Wielanier wrote on X on November 10, 2026.

What the takeover covers

The team behind LimeWire has taken over Cookie's full product line. That means Cookie Pro, the underlying technology, the Cookie brand and the project's social channels. From here, the product, its channels and everything around the COOKIE token are in the new team's hands.

The split of responsibility is complete. Decisions on the roadmap and on the token now sit with the new team. Wielanier and the founding team hold no role in the future management, strategy or operations of either. All further updates about the product and the token will come from the new team's official channels, and that is where users and token holders should look for information from now on.

“My part in Cookie ended with the handover,” Wielanier wrote.

The key facts at a glance:



Who took over: the team behind LimeWire.

What moved: the Cookie product line including Cookie Pro, the technology, the brand and the social channels.

Who decides now: the new team, on both the roadmap and the COOKIE token.

Role of the founding team: none in the future management, strategy or operations of the product or the token. Where updates come from: the new team's official channels.



A handover built so nothing broke

The transfer was not a single switch. Over the past months, the founding team worked closely with the new team to hand everything over properly, so that nothing broke for users along the way. Only once that work was finished did both sides announce the change.

For people who use Cookie Pro every day, the result is continuity. According to the new team, Cookie Pro is still running, and the tools users already know are all still available: Cookie AI, KOL analytics, dashboards, farmer scores and signals. The new team describes its work as happening mostly under the hood, with the goal of making the product better without disrupting what people already use.

Why the team behind LimeWire

Wielanier is direct about the reason for the handover: Cookie needed more distribution, more engineering and more resources than the team that built it could provide. The new team brings all three.

LimeWire is one of the most recognizable names from the early internet. Tens of millions of people used it in the 2000s, long before crypto existed, and the brand has since been reinvented for Web. In its own announcement, the new team says it is bringing engineering experience, blockchain infrastructure and resources into Cookie, and that Cookie's data will be supported by infrastructure built for large-scale storage with security in mind.

The new team has also said that it will keep developing Cookie Pro and that a rebuilt version of InfoFi is in development. Those plans, and the timing of any details, are the new team's to announce.

The company behind Cookie3 continues

The handover concerns the product, not the company that created it. The company that built Cookie3 continues separately as a software and consultancy business working with other clients. It carries forward five years of hands-on experience in building, repositioning and scaling a crypto analytics product through six different versions of the idea.

Wielanier has invited anyone interested in working with the team to contact him directly on X, where his DMs are open.

A thank-you to the people who built it

Much of Wielanier's announcement is addressed to the people around the project.“To the team, past and present: everything Cookie built, you built,” he wrote. He thanked those who backed Cookie early and stayed through every version of the project, and the partners and customers who trusted the team and worked with it along the way.

He also thanked the community, including the people who told the team it was doing things wrong.“You were right often enough that we shipped better because of it,” he wrote.“Building Cookie with this community has been the best part of these years.”

The announcement closes with a message to Abel Czupo and the LimeWire team, thanking them for taking the product on and wishing them luck with its next chapter.

What comes next for the founder

Wielanier's first plan after the handover is simple: some real time with his family. After that, he intends to build again. He says he has been watching the market and sees plenty of exciting spaces he could see himself in. What draws him most right now is real-world assets and onchain yield backed by real, profitable businesses. He will share more when there is something worth showing.

As for Cookie, he is watching from the outside, like the rest of the community.“The new team is just getting started, and I'm looking forward to seeing where they take it with you,” he wrote.

About Cookie3

Cookie3 was built over five years as a crypto analytics project, best known for Cookie Pro. Its product line, technology, brand and social channels are now run by the team behind LimeWire. The company that built Cookie3 operates separately as a software and consultancy business.

Media Contact:

Filip Wielanier

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