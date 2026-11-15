MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said this on X following a meeting of the high-level EC-Ukraine Task Force held in Brussels on Sunday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As Ukraine is decisively moving forward on its EU path, we are stepping up the work towards meeting Ukraine's next milestone: completing the interim benchmarks on democracy and the rule of law. Today, together with Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, I co-chaired the high-level EC-Ukraine Task Force to make this ambition a reality," the commissioner wrote.

She noted that Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk also joined the meeting, sending "a powerful signal of unity."

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According to Kos, the sides advanced on a concrete set of reform deliverables and a pathway to meet the ambition of Ukraine to secure the interim benchmarks in the first half of 2027.

"Together, we can seize the historic opportunity to advance bringing Ukraine inside the EU," the commissioner said.

As Ukrinform reported, an enlargement forum organized by the European Commission will take place in Brussels on November 16.

Ukraine expects the remaining clusters in its EU accession negotiations to be opened by the end of the year. The European Commission believes Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions for opening them.

Photo: Marta Kos/X