MENAFN - UkrinForm) Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced this on X on Sunday, November 15, according to Ukrinform.

"We will not be intimidated. Estonia is preparing for the possibility of closing its border with Russia to reduce the risks to our people and national security," he said.

According to Michal, an act of sabotage organized by Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) and targeting Estonian defense company Threod Systems was attempted overnight on November 14.

"Extensive damage was averted thanks to heightened security measures and a swift reaction by law enforcement. The attackers have been detained. This is part of Russia's broader hybrid war against Europe, with the aim of decreasing support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia," he said.

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Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that all border crossing points along the Estonian-Russian border would be closed on December 1.

"Following clear evidence that Russia's military intelligence service GRU, ordered a sabotage attack against an Estonian defence industry company, Estonia will close all Estonian-Russian border crossing points as of 1 December. Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences. Attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will not go unanswered. Closing the border crossings will reduce Russia's ability to conduct hostile activities in Estonia and strengthen our efforts to prevent sanctions circumvention. I have informed my Finnish, Latvian, and Lithuanian counterparts of this decision," he wrote on X.

As Ukrinform reported, Estonia's Prosecutor General's Office said that an attempt was made overnight on Saturday, November 14, to set fire to the premises of defense industry company Threod Systems in Viimsi. Law enforcement officers detained eight Latvian residents, five of whom have been remanded in custody.