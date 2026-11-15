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The United States has deployed upgraded F-15EX fighter jets to Kadena Air Base on the Japanese island of Okinawa, marking the first time the advanced aircraft have been stationed at a military base outside the United States.

Japan's public broadcaster reported the deployment, noting that the modernised combat aircraft have arrived at the US Air Force installation in southern Japan.

Earlier reports indicated that the United States plans to deploy a total of 36 F-15EX fighter jets to Okinawa over the next few years.

The fourth-generation F-15EX fighter is capable of carrying a payload of up to 13.3 tonnes, exceeding the carrying capacity of some bomber aircraft.

The deployment represents an expansion of the US military's advanced air capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.