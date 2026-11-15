Cyberattacks Target President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts
Cyberattacks are currently being observed against the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Relevant authorities are taking appropriate measures to prevent and investigate the attacks.
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