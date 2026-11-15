Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, Australian Research Council DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I'm an Australian Research Council DECRA Fellow and Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures at the University of Sydney. I research and write about the political economy of digital media and technology.

I currently work across two Australian Research Council-funded projects. First, I lead a research project about the impacts of new business models in the videogame industry (funded by an Australian Research Council DECRA). This project assesses the implications of service-based monetisation for how games are designed, consumed, and regulated. Second, with colleagues from the University of Sydney, I am a Chief Investigator on an ARC Discovery Project about the ethical and social impacts of mixed reality and embodied computing.

I'm the (co)author of four books: Fantasies of Virtual Reality: Untangling Fiction, Fact, and Threat (MIT Press), Cryptogaming: Blockchain and the Financialization of Videogames (Palgrave Macmillan), Governing Social Virtual Reality (Palgrave Macmillan), and The Limits of Immersion: Disability and Virtual Reality (Bristol University Press).



2024–present Australian Research Council DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney

2025–present Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, University of Sydney

2023–present Lecturer in Digital Cultures, University of Sydney 2020–2023 Postdoctoral research fellow, Queensland University of Technology



2019 University of Sydney, PhD 2014 University of Sydney, BA (Hons)

ExperienceEducation