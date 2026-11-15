Chad Habel
- Senior Lecturer, Academic Development, Adelaide University
With a PhD in English, Chad has worked in a wide variety of roles as an academic, VET practitioner, and industry expert across multiple roles and organisations. With a foundation of expertise in student and academic development, he then moved into business education and entrepreneurship, while also starting his own game development studio off the back of other business ventures. He is now passionate about organisational development and leadership, as well as the capacity of playful learning to enhance the learning enterprise.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer, Academic Development, Adelaide University
- Flinders University, PhD
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