Padraig Parkhurst
- Sessional Lecturer/Tutor in Popular Music, The University of Melbourne
Dr Padraig Parkhurst is a popular music researcher, with a PhD examining the relationship between popular musicians and the state in Honecker-era East German (1971-1989). Padraig has worked as a tutor, sessional lecturer, and academic supervisor at the University of Melbourne since 2022, and at UNE since mid-2026. In addition to presenting at conferences around the world, Padraig has written chapters in the upcoming books from Bloomsbury, Synth-Pop and its Repercussions (Eds. Stahl, Zuberi & Kruse) and Country Music Goes Global: Transcultural and Transnational Movements of a Genre (Ed. Toby Martin).Experience
- –present Sessional Lecturer/Tutor in Popular Music, The University of Melbourne
- 2026 University of Melbourne, PhD (Musicology/Ethnomusicology/Popular Music Studies)
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