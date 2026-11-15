Doctoral Candidate, Faculty of Business and Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

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I hold a PhD in Marketing from the University of Auckland. My research explores organic food consumption, consumer trust and anti-consumption, with a particular focus on how migration and cultural change shape people's food choices. Drawing on five years of experience in the organic food industry, I examine why consumers choose organic products and how some seek greater control over their food through growing, making and sourcing it themselves. I use qualitative and visual research methods to understand consumers' everyday experiences.

–present Researcher, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

2026 University of Auckland, PhD

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