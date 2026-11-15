MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Approximately 30 British business representatives are expected to visit Guyana later this month on a trade mission to strengthen commercial partnerships and expand investment opportunities across several sectors.

The delegation's visit forms part of activities organised by the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham-Guyana), including a Gala Dinner on November 25, as Guyana celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary.

At the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel on Friday, Guyana's chief investment officer Dr Peter Ramsaroop said Guyana has welcomed thousands of companies from around the world over the past six years, benefiting from knowledge transfer, improved services and new business opportunities. He emphasised the need for greater collaboration that allows Guyanese businesses to participate in international projects and partnerships and challenged local businesses to look beyond attracting foreign investors and pursue opportunities to establish themselves in overseas markets.

Dr Ramsaroop also encouraged local businesses to capitalise on the £3.5 billion in financing opportunities available through UK Export Finance, noting that stronger partnerships could help expand Guyana's manufacturing, agro-processing and other productive sectors.

Deputy British High Commissioner UK-Guyana Liam McShane said the incoming trade mission will connect British companies with Guyanese businesses and stakeholders, particularly in areas where UK expertise can support the country's development priorities.

McShane highlighted opportunities in transport, aviation, urban development and infrastructure, noting that stronger commercial relationships can generate employment, improve services and facilitate knowledge transfer.

Khan noted that the mission will provide opportunities for direct engagement between businesses from both countries. He remarked that the chamber has been instrumental in strengthening UK-Guyana commercial relations, including supporting opportunities for trade and investment.

The visiting delegation will include representatives from companies operating in energy, construction, engineering, healthcare, digitalisation, transport, shipping and professional services.

Confirmed speakers for the Gala include minister of finance Dr Ashni Singh; Dr Ramsaroop; British High Commissioner to Guyana Joseph Fisher; and ExxonMobil Guyana president, Alistar Routledge, among others.

-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="size-medium wp-image-110587 alignright" src="https://caribbeannewsglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/cost-of-silence-amazon-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https://caribbeannewsglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/cost-of-silence-amazon-300x200.jpg 300w, https://caribbeannewsglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/cost-of-silence-amazon-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://caribbeannewsglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/cost-of-silence-amazon-768x512.jpg 768w, https://caribbeannewsglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/cost-of-silence-amazon.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />

Title: The Cost of Silence: What the UK's Visa Move Means for Saint Lucia's Trade in Services, and Why a Response Is Urgent: Author: Dr Claudius Preville: Format: E-book (Available on Amazon ).