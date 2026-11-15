MENAFN - Live Mint) More than three decades before Nvidia became an AI powerhouse worth $3.98 trillion, its founders were busy plotting their business idea over cups of coffee at a Denny's restaurant in Silicon Valley.

What began as informal conversations at a roadside diner eventually laid the foundation for one of the world's most valuable technology companies. Today, Nvidia's chips power some of the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI systems, but its journey began at an unlikely place: a restaurant booth.

The story goes back to 1992 and 1993, when Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem started meeting at a Denny's outlet in Silicon Valley. The three engineers had a shared ambition to build a company but needed a place where they could exchange ideas and discuss their plans away from their respective workplaces.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Where did Nvidia's founders discuss the idea for the company?⌵

Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem met at a Denny's restaurant in Silicon Valley in 1992 and 1993 to discuss their plans for a technology company.

2How did a Denny's booth help lead to the founding of Nvidia?⌵

The three engineers held long meetings at the diner, sharing ideas and working through their business plans. Their conversations laid the groundwork for Nvidia, which they co-founded in 1993.

3What does the plaque at the Denny's restaurant commemorate?⌵

The plaque recognizes the conversations at the restaurant that helped launch Nvidia. Its inscription dedicates the booth to the company and celebrates the idea that began there.

4Why was the Nvidia plaque at Denny's removed and then reinstalled?⌵

The restaurant temporarily removed the plaque amid an extramarital affairs scandal involving Jensen Huang. Denny's reinstalled it the next day, saying the shared history deserved to be preserved.

5What is happening at the Denny's where Nvidia's founders met now?⌵

The Silicon Valley restaurant has reinstalled the plaque commemorating the founders' meetings. It had been presented to Huang in 2023 and briefly taken down before being put back.

At the time, Priem and Malachowsky were working at Sun Microsystems, while Huang was employed at LSI Logic. The Denny's restaurant became their regular meeting spot as they discussed their business plans and the kind of technology company they wanted to build.

How three engineers turned a Denny's booth into an Nvidia empire

The meetings often stretched for several hours, with the three co-founders spending much of their time discussing ideas over coffee.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Malachowsky recalled that they were hardly the ideal customers for the restaurant.

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"We were not good customers," Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky said. "We were going to show up for four hours and drink 10 cups of coffee."

Their lengthy meetings eventually led restaurant staff to move them from their booth to a room at the back of the outlet.

Interestingly, the room was also used by San Jose police officers, who would sit nearby and fill out their reports while the three engineers worked on their plans.

"All the cops are writing their reports," Malachowsky said. "We're sitting there with our laptops, trying to figure out whatever we're doing."

Those conversations eventually laid the groundwork for Nvidia, which was co-founded by Huang, Malachowsky and Priem in 1993.

Jensen Huang's first job was at a Denny's restaurant

The restaurant also has a personal connection to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who worked at a Denny's outlet in Portland when he was just 15.

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Before becoming one of the world's most influential technology executives, Huang worked as a dishwasher, busboy, and waiter at the restaurant.

Denny's is an American diner-style restaurant chain known for its casual dining experience, all-day breakfast menu and affordable meals. Founded in 1953 in Lakewood, California, the chain initially operated as Danny's Donuts before becoming Denny's. Its menu features popular American favourites, including pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, omelettes, steaks and milkshakes. Unlike traditional restaurants that follow fixed breakfast hours, Denny's is particularly known for serving breakfast throughout the day. Over the decades, it has expanded across the United States and international markets, becoming a familiar name in American roadside dining culture.

What is happening at the famous Denny's restaurant now?

The Denny's restaurant in Silicon Valley recently made headlines after temporarily removing a plaque commemorating the booth where Nvidia's founders discussed their business idea.

The California eatery, however, reinstalled the plaque just a day after taking it down, amid an extramarital affairs scandal involving Huang, NBC News reported.

The plaque was originally presented to Huang on September 26, 2023, by Denny's CEO Kelli Valade. It commemorates the restaurant's role in the early days of Nvidia and the conversations that eventually helped launch the technology giant.

Explaining its decision to reinstall the plaque, Denny's said,“We're reinstalling the plaque recognizing the conversations at Denny's that helped launch NVIDIA. Jensen Huang started at Denny's as a dishwasher. Years later, he and his co-founders gathered in one of our booths to discuss the idea that became NVIDIA. The plaque commemorates that shared history,” as per NBC News.

“America's Diner has long been a place where people and ideas come together, and that history deserves to be preserved,” the company added.

The plaque's inscription reads:“Denny's dedicates this booth to Nvidia. The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congratulations, Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?”