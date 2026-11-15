MENAFN - IANS) Ballia, Nov 15 (IANS) A young man was allegedly stabbed to death following a monetary dispute in the Chitbaragaon police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Akash, son of Salmu, was allegedly attacked with a knife in the stomach by two men following an argument over a financial transaction.

He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a community health centre, police officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Chitbaragaon town, where Akash was allegedly attacked by two persons identified as Akash and Bobby, both sons of Jawahir and residents of the same locality.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team from Chitbaragaon police station immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured youth to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Narhi for medical treatment.

However, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Following his death, the body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and complete the necessary legal formalities, the police said.

Police said a complaint had been received from the victim's family, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of law.

Teams have also been constituted to trace and arrest the two accused, who are currently absconding.

Ballia Circle Officer (Sadar), Akshay Kumar, said the police acted promptly after receiving information about the stabbing and ensured that the injured youth was taken to the hospital without delay.

He added that efforts were underway to apprehend the accused and that they would be arrested soon.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the monetary dispute that allegedly led to the fatal attack.

Further investigation is underway, with police personnel trying to ascertain crucial facts related to the crime.