MENAFN - IANS) Margao, Nov 15 (IANS) Chanmari FC came from behind to beat Dempo SC 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner in the Indian Football League 2026–27 at the PJN Stadium on Sunday. The win takes Chanmari to fourth in the table with four points from two matches, while Dempo are third with six points from three.

Laximanrao Rane gave Dempo a third-minute lead, and R Ramdinthara equalised for Chanmari in the 23rd minute. The match looked set to end level until Lalthanzuala scored in the first minute of stoppage time to give the visitors all three points, and he was named Man of the Match.

Dempo needed three minutes and a single attack to go in front. Chanmari had started on the front foot, committing players into the Dempo half, and the home side broke quickly into the space behind them. Rane, overlapping on the left, took a touch, looked up and curled a powerful shot past the outstretched Zothanmawia into the top right-hand corner. It was Dempo's first shot of the evening.

Chanmari also had to reorganise early when Seila Toure was stretchered off. For a spell the match ran towards Zothanmawia's goal, and Saiesh Bagkar's runs down the left channel gave Dempo a dependable route forward. With Rane pushing on from full-back on that side as well, Chanmari's right flank had two runners to track.

The balance shifted around the quarter-hour. Chanmari settled on the ball and passed crisply in the Dempo half. Dempo slowed the tempo, giving up territory but keeping control of the areas closest to goal. The decisive pass came in the 23rd minute. Denilson Rodrigues found Gabriel Ferreira Paz on the left, and after a quick one-two Ferreira Paz carried the ball into the box. His delivery across the six-yard area was side-footed in first time by Ramdinthara.

Rane's goal had given Dempo the confidence of a side in front, and the equaliser passed that confidence to Chanmari. The closing stages of the half became an end-to-end contest. In the 36th minute Arnold Oliveira's cross from the right dropped onto the crossbar. Within a minute Chanmari had broken behind Dempo's high line, and Subhajit Bhattacharjee's clearance struck Athul Unnikrishnan and rolled towards the empty net before sliding just past the post. Three minutes later Zothanmawia blocked Uzziel Budu's chip with his neck, and the scores stayed level at the break.

The second half had a different rhythm. A run of fouls in midfield made the opening exchanges stop-start as both sides worked to take control of the middle of the pitch. Once that contest settled, both teams turned to the flanks. Crosses came in at either end, but neither goalkeeper was seriously tested until the 63rd minute.

That chance fell to the Golden Eagles, whose quick passing opened up the Chanmari defence. Vinay Harji played a first-time through ball to Cledson da Silva. With K Lalrinfela marking him closely, Cledson had to stretch to get his shot away, and Zothanmawia came bravely off his line to save at his feet.

Chanmari had an even clearer chance two minutes later. A cross from the right came in close to Subhajit, who dived to save, and the rebound fell to Denilson. With the goalkeeper on the ground, Denilson's shot from close range went high and wide.

From the 75th minute Dempo raised their intensity, taking on the responsibility of the home side and sending in a steady stream of crosses from the flanks. Chanmari's defence kept its compact shape. Zothanmawia was proactive, organising his backline and coming off his line several times to collect the ball and ease the pressure.

The winner came in the first minute of stoppage time. Guite Vanlalpeka picked up the ball in the final third and found Lalpekhlua running to his right. Lalpekhlua chose not to shoot and instead flashed a pass across the face of goal, beyond Subhajit. Lalthanzuala drove it into the open net to win the match for Chanmari

Dempo host Shillong Lajong FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on November 19, while Chanmari travel to Jaipur to face Rajasthan United FC at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium on Friday, November 20.